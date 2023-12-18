Hot start to the new Nutri-Grain Iron Series

Summer surf sports action has arrived in Sydney with round one and two of the Nutri-Grain Ironman and Ironwoman Series held at Manly beach over the weekend.
Tough, hot conditions greeted competitors in the opening rounds as they took on the Enduro 40 minute Ironman/Ironwoman race on Saturday and the Elimination three race series on Sunday.
For the first time there are no local Bate Bay surf athletes competing with several triallists just missing out in qualifying last month in Queensland.
The Nutri-Grain Ironman and Ironwoman Series will return closer to the Sutherland Shire in the New Year, with rounds three and four to be held at Maroubra beach, Sydney from 13-14 January, live on SBS and Sky Sport NZ.
There will be more local surf lifesavers competing at Maroubra, as it also hosts the 2024 Interstate Surf titles on Thursday January 11, leading into rounds 3 and 4 of the Nutri-Grain Iron Series that weekend.
Noah Steiner, Dylan Porteous, Brittany Pierce and Charlotte Bowmer from Wanda will join with Cronulla's Nathan Jay and Kobe Sorenson, Alex Rampoldi and Kaitlyn Williams from North Cronulla SLSC in the NSW Interstate team.
At Manly in the Enduro race four time series champion Ali Day and two time series winner Lana Rogers got back on the top of the podium in the Nutri-Grain Ironman/Ironwoman Series after a stellar opening round of racing at Manly Beach.
Showing that they are both the real deal the duo had also won the Coolangatta Gold in October, backing it up on Saturday with a round one win in the 'M' shape course.
In the Ironwoman, former Cronulla competitor Rogers got off to a solid start and while she didn't lead the opening legs managed to grind it out and chase down the pack.
The final ski leg saw a two way battle for the win between Rogers and Lucy Derbyshire, the endurance race coming down to a run up the beach.
"I'm so happy with that race, I've had no pressure on me going into this. It's been a long time between wins, so I'm just going with the flow and I'm really happy so far.
"I loved the conditions today, it suits me. I think everyone knows I love a little bit of a bank and a small wave. I used it to my advantage- after my board start I had a bit of momentum behind me and played that in my favour," she said
On Sunday in the Elimination format Kiwi Ironman Joe Collins and former Northern Beaches Ironwoman Georgia Miller, delivered impressive wins at Manly beach to take out round two of the Nutri-Grain Ironman and Ironwoman Series.
