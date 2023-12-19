Cronulla High School to start 2024 with new classrooms and facilities

Cronulla High School students and staff will return in 2024 to major new facilities.
The first stage of an extensive upgrade is complete and will be ready for use on day 1 of term 1.
Cronulla MP Mark Speakman joined 2024 student leaders, principal Tony Ibrahim and deputy principal Susan Geldart for a tour of the new M Block on the last school day of 2023.
The new building includes six advanced teaching spaces, new staff common room, other new staff facilities, modern student restrooms, and a new canteen.
"Senior students will enjoy state of the art learning spaces from the start of 2024," Mr Speakman said.
"I thank Tony Ibrahim and the school P&C for their input during the design phase and the entire school community for its enthusiasm and patience."
The previous government announced an extensive upgrade of Cronulla High School in 2019 and construction began this year.
The remainder of planned upgrades are due to be completed in 2024 and 2025.
These include another new building (L Block), bringing the number of new teaching spaces to ten, plus additional core facilities.
In addition, some existing buildings will be renovated, new covered walkways provided and a major extension of the school hall carried out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.