Council moves to rezone land around Sutherland Shire waterways

Sutherland Shire Council has taken the first step to rezone land around waterways, which would allow more homes to be built and could diminish environmental protection.
The proposal was dealt with in a closed session at the last council meeting of the year.
Two resolutions were made public in the minutes that were later published, but a council spokeswoman told the Leader the reports by staff, upon which decisions were made, were confidential and would not be released.
The proposed changes will be incorporated in a Planning Proposal, which will have to be publicly exhibited before adoption.
Liberal councillors, along with independent Cr Laura Towell, supported the proposed rezonings, with Labor councillors and independent Cr Leanne Farmer unsuccessfully seeking to maintain the status quo.
The first resolution was that all W1 Natural Waterways be rezoned to W2 Recreational Waterways, with this change forming part of a 2024 Foreshores and Waterways Planning Proposal.
The second resolution was that several precincts, which at present are zoned C4 Environmental Management or C4 Environmental Living, be rezoned to R2 Low Density Residential, with the change also forming part of a Foreshores and Waterways Planning Proposal.
Those precincts are at Burraneer, Caringbah South, Kangaroo Point, Kareela, Oyster Bay, Yowie Bay and Sylvania.
The second resolution also proposed:
