Court knocks back jetties at Taren Point over contested public access issue

The Land and Environment Court has rejected appeals by waterfront property owners at Taren Point, who are seeking to build three shared jetties on a rocky foreshore area in Woolooware Bay.
Commissioner Joanne Gray said each of the proposed jetties and sea stairs would have an adverse impact on public access to the beach and foreshore, along with an unacceptable visual impact.
Approval would have the potential to create an adverse precedent for future development that was similarly unacceptable, she said.
The "Woodlands Road Collective" - the name by which the group is known - submitted the jetties would provide a defined point of water access, across a greater tidal window, to safely launch, retrieve and intermittently dock low draft vessels.
"The shared jetties are proposed to be a practical improvement to replace the current method of traversing the rocky and heavy seabed to board craft that has been launched either via existing sliprails or carrying / dragging vessels across the seabed to the water line," a DA said.
The DA included historical aerial photos showing jetties on that section of foreshore in the 1970s.
The council refused the three DAs, leading to joint appeals to the Land and Environment Court.
Paul Kamper, one of the applicants, told the Leader the section of foreshore was very dangerous for launching or bringing in kayaks and small boats.
"My daughter required nine stitches after cutting her leg and my son and a mate each cut their foot all needed emergency medical attention," he said.
"So far as public access is concerned, no one ever walks along this section of the bay. My father, who has lived here for 35 years, can attest to that.
"When the commissioner visited and saw someone in the area, it was my daughter."
Mr Kamper said the adjoining sand flats, which is Taren Point Shorebird Reserve and a popular kayak launching area, would not be affected by the jetties.
"The jetties wouldn't just be for the use of residents - they would be a public utility for boaters," he said.
"We also want to preserve the ecology of the area, and we spent a lot of money on studies to ensure construction would be carried out the right way.
"NSW Maritime, who would issue us leases for the jetties, gave us approval, and there were no public objections to the DAs.
"The court said the jetties would have a visual impact. In that case, how were other recent developments on the edge of Woolooware Bay allowed?"
Mr Kamper said the residents would not appeal the judgement, but hoped to work with the council on a way to progress the proposal.
"We are very happy to discuss conditions," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.