St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Fast EV charger at Cronulla station switched on, with Oatley to follow

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated December 20 2023 - 9:55am, first published 9:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TfNSW acting chief technology and Innovation officer Kurt Brissett tries the charger at Cronulla train station. Picture supplied
TfNSW acting chief technology and Innovation officer Kurt Brissett tries the charger at Cronulla train station. Picture supplied

Cronulla commuters are among the first in the state to be able to charge their electric vehicles at a commuter car park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.