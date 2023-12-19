Fast EV charger at Cronulla station switched on, with Oatley to follow

Cronulla commuters are among the first in the state to be able to charge their electric vehicles at a commuter car park.
A Transport for NSW (TfNSW) statement said a fast EV charger in the car park at the southern end of Cronulla station had been switched on.
A charger at Oatley station will be installed "in coming weeks".
Up to 50 fast chargers at transport hubs throughout Sydney are being rolled out under an agreement with charge point operator JOLT.
"JOLT offers drivers free 7kWh top-ups for electric vehicles, or up to approximately 45 kilometres worth of fast charging every day, which takes about 17 minutes, depending on your car." a TfNSW statement said.
"The chargers use certified GreenPower meaning they deliver energy directly or through offsets from renewable sources, and will be a convenient way for drivers to top their charge up for free.
"Once users have reached 7kWh, a cost of $0.46 will apply for each subsequent kilowatt hour.
"An idle fee of $1 per minute will apply for vehicles still plugged in and occupying the space but no longer charging."
Transport Minister Jo Haylen said, by placing fast EV chargers at convenient locations in commuter car parks, it was hoped to encourage more people into electric vehicles while still promoting the use of public transport.
The NSW Government has invested $250,000 into the JOLT charger partnership, in addition to $209 million worth of EV infrastructure funding delivered as part of the NSW Government EV strategy.
