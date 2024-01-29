It's go time: kindy calls for these twins

Isla will no doubt share her name with perhaps quite a few girls in her class, and most definitely at her school. It's the most popular girl's name in NSW, tied first with Amelia. "My mum actually called Isla to tell her [it was the most popular]," Mrs Smith said. "Mum's name is Lisa so she always thinks we named Isla after her, and just rearranged the letters. We are yet to tell her she's wrong. It was always my husband's favourite name."

