St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Merry Christmas

By Mark Speakman
Updated December 22 2023 - 7:13am, first published 6:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Packing Christmas hampers for the needy at Salvos Menai - Mission leaders, Joel Campbell and Natalie Sheehan with volunteers and state MPs Mark Speakman, Eleni Petinos, Tina Ayyad and Rachel Merton. Picture supplied
Packing Christmas hampers for the needy at Salvos Menai - Mission leaders, Joel Campbell and Natalie Sheehan with volunteers and state MPs Mark Speakman, Eleni Petinos, Tina Ayyad and Rachel Merton. Picture supplied

Merry Christmas everyone!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.