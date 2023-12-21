Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas everyone!
For Christians, Christmas is the occasion to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.
For all in our community, Christmas is a chance for some time out, relaxing with (and maybe rediscovering!) family and friends, enjoying all that our extraordinarily lucky country has to offer and maybe taking a holiday.
This Christmas will be tough for many. Skyrocketing cost of living - with, for example, rising grocery prices, fuel prices, electricity prices, rents and interest rates - has stretched many household budgets to the point of crisis. I know that our welfare agencies, like the Shire Salvos I visited earlier this week, have seen unprecedented demand for help. In the season of giving, let's remember those among us facing hardship.
Further abroad we see tens of thousands killed and countries torn apart in ongoing wars. Let's hope and work for peace on earth and goodwill to all.
Locally, Christmas can be a sad time for the socially isolated. If there's a neighbour, friend or family member in that situation, now is a good time to reach out to them and to embrace them with your companionship.
I thank all our frontline workers, especially those in health and emergency services, working over the Christmas period to keep us safe and to provide the ongoing services on which we all rely.
Wherever you'll be this Christmas, I hope you have a chance to reflect, recharge, revitalise and reconnect.
Thanks again to the people of Cronulla for giving me the honour of serving as your state MP.
