This Harry Kane has soccer skills, but music is the way forward

Busy doing the rounds of Christmas carols, is young musician Harry Kane - no, not the famous football star, but the schoolboy who has another talent - for playing a festive tune.
Harry plays the cornet with St George Brass Band and the trumpet with Sutherland PCYC Concert Band. Ahead of Christmas he has been merrily performing alongside other skilled musicians at Rockdale Plaza. The year 10 student from Endeavour Sports High School is coincidentally also actually a talented soccer player. In 2024, he is however following his passion for music, and will transfer to Newtown School of Performing Arts.
Harry has been a member of St George Brass Band for five years and holds the 'first desk' solo cornet position, which is the equivalent of the leader of a symphony orchestra. He has taken the Junior Band to the highest ranked junior brass band in NSW. The senior band has also performed well with Harry leading.
This year at the Australian National Band Championships held at Newcastle, Harry became Junior Bb Cornet National Champion representing St George Brass and Junior Trumpet National Champion representing Sutherland PCYC Concert Band. He will defend those titles in Easter 2024 at the Nationals in Adelaide. He is also trying to win on flugel horn, representing City of Wollongong Brass Band.
These successes have made Harry a hot property in the band world. He has been recruited to play solo cornet with Willoughby Brass while in Adelaide.
St.George Brass members have given Harry the opportunity the rehearse with the NSW Fire & Rescue Band with the view to his joining when he turns 18.
Throughout December, Harry has played in carolling quartets of S George members in various locations, helping to raise much-needed funds for the band. Apart from many appearances at Rockdale Plaza, Harry has played at The Benevolent Society's Greenwood Cottage at Bexley and in performances for school music nights at Menai.
