St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Education
Music

This Harry Kane has soccer skills, but music is the way forward

EK
By Eva Kolimar
December 22 2023 - 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Busy doing the rounds of Christmas carols, is young musician Harry Kane - no, not the famous football star, but the schoolboy who has another talent - for playing a festive tune.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help