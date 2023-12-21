Residents of unit block at Sylvania evacuated after shop catches fire

Thirty residents were evacuated from a unit block above a blazing shop at Sylvania early today.
A police statement said, about 1.50am, emergency services were called to a unit block on the Princes Highway, Sylvania, following reports of a fire.
"Officers attached to Sutherland Shire Police Area Command arrived to find a shop unit was engulfed in flames which had spread to other units," the statement said.
"Police evacuated 30 residents from the building while Fire and Rescue NSW extinguished the blaze.
"No injuries were reported.
"A crime scene has been established and police are investigating the cause of the blaze.
"Inquiries are ongoing."
