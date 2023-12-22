Man charged following assaults at Oatley

A man has been charged following an investigation into assault-related offences in Sydney's south in September.
In the first incident, about 10.30pm on Thursday, September 7 a 22-year-old man was driving a black Honda sedan on Mi Mi Street at Oatley, when near the intersection of Acacia Street, he stopped to speak to a woman who he had contacted earlier through a social media application.
The woman hopped into the car, while a second woman, who he did not know, remained outside the car.
The man then noticed a male approach the driver's side door of vehicle armed with a firearm. The male demanded he hand over his phone and wallet. He then saw another approach the vehicle with what the victim thought was a handgun, who pointed it at the victim.
The victim started his car and tried to drive away but realised a third male had gotten into the car. The third male was armed with a knife and struck the victim in the arm. The victim tried to fight back and crashed his car into another parked car.
The males and females fled the scene on foot and the victim contacted 000.
The man was treated at the scene by Ambulance Paramedics for lacerations to his arms.
In a second incident, about 9.50pm on Saturday, September 9 September, a couple confronted the rider of an unregistered trail bike, who was riding up and down Mulga Street at Oatley.
The bike rider and another unknown male chased after the couple, who attempted to seek refuge inside their house. As they tried to close the door, the males broke some of the glass inlay in the door and punched the man in the head.
The two males fled after police were called.
Ambulance paramedics treated a 45-year-old man for swelling and bruising to the forehead, and a 43-year-old woman for minor lacerations.
Detectives from St George Police Area Command established Strike Force Buses to investigate the circumstances of both incidents.
Following inquiries, about 6.30am yesterday (Thursday, December 21), police executed a search warrant at a house in Waratah Street, Oatley and seized a number of exhibits, which will be subject to further examination.
Detectives arrested a 21-year-old man, who was taken to Kogarah Police Station.
The man was charged with aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - people there.
The man was refused bail and appeared at Sutherland Local court yesterday (Thursday, December 21), where bail was formally refused to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.
Investigations under Strike Force Buses continue.
