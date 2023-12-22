St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sandringham seawall and shared path upgrade project opened

December 23 2023 - 8:00am
The new of the foreshore walkway between Vanston Parade and Ida Street was opened on December 22 by Bayside Council Mayor, Bill Saravinoski.

