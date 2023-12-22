Sandringham seawall and shared path upgrade project opened

The new of the foreshore walkway between Vanston Parade and Ida Street was opened on December 22 by Bayside Council Mayor, Bill Saravinoski.
In September, 2021 at the request of the Bayside ward 5 residents group former Bayside Councillor James Macdonald called for the urgent repair to the foreshore walkway north of Ida Street which has been eroded and undermined by wave action and the constant movement of sand along the bay.
The Sandringham seawall and shared path upgrade project is located between the Southern end of Dolls Point Beach at Sandringham to Vanston Parade.
The existing 3m high mass concrete seawall that was constructed in the 1930's extends approximately 420m along the Sandringham Bay foreshore.
Over a period of 25 years, due to ongoing beach erosion in Botany Bay, the beach in front of the seawall has dropped variably by 2.5m.
The depletion of sand is now exposing the base of the seawall and has led to the undermining of the seawall, washout of backfill material from behind the seawall and has caused the existing path to settle and collapse in places.
The Sandringham seawall remediation project has replenished the riprap rocks at the base of the wall with new sandstone laid over a flat bedded sand base with a geotextile fabric to ensure no further sediment displacement. Existing riprap rocks with oyster shells were reused where possible.
The project has rejuvenated the shared path, due to its popularity, which involved the demolition of the existing path and construction of a new wider shared path for pedestrians and cyclists. The project includes:
Council has been able to deliver this upgrade with $1million in funding from the NSW Flood Resilience Grant and $900,000 from the Transport for NSW Get NSW Active Program. Ford Civil Contracting were the contractor for the delivery of this project.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.