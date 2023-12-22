Rockdale woman charged over card skimming scheme worth $3.75 million.

Financial Crime Squad detectives have charged a Rockdale woman following an investigation into an elaborate card skimming scheme worth $3.75 million.
Strike Force Gwynellen was established by State Crime Command's Financial Crimes Squad in March 2023 to investigate a transnational organised crime network hailing from Romania, believed to be involved in alleged card skimming throughout Sydney.
In August this year, two men and a woman were charged and remain before the courts.
Following further inquiries, about 6.55am yesterday (Thursday , December 21), strike force detectives executed a search warrant at an address in Rockdale where they arrested a 26-year-old woman.
She was taken to Kogarah Police Station, where she was charged with 133 offences including participation in a criminal group, dealing with property suspected of being proceeds of crime and 131 charges of dealing with identity information to commit an indictable offence.
The woman was refused bail to appear before Parramatta Local Court today (Friday, December 22.
Detective Superintendent Gordon Arbinja, Commander of State Crime Command's Financial Crimes Squad said this arrest is a reminder for people to stay vigilant this holiday season.
"Our detectives are unrelenting in their pursuit of scammers, but we want to remind people to stay hyper-aware of scams this Christmas," Det Supt Arbinja said.
"More people will be spending money, expecting deliveries and using ATMs over the next few weeks; so just remember if something looks suspicious, or sounds too good to be true - it probably is."
Investigations under Strike Force Gwynellen continue.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
