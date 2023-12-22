St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Platypuses continue to thrive in new home in Royal National Park

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
December 23 2023 - 7:01am
A male platypus makes his way into the Hacking River in May 2023. Picture supplied
Six months after 10 platypuses were re-introduced to Royal National Park, the iconic Australian animals continue to thrive.

