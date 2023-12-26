Shire man thought he won $32,000 in Oz Lotto Boxing Day draw...in fact, it was $32 million

A Sutherland Shire man is one of the three winners, who have shared $90 million win in the Oz Lotto Boxing Day draw.
The lucky dad, who was getting ready for bed last night when he learnt of his win, mistakenly thought he'd won $32,000.
In fact, each winning entry in draw 1558 will collect $32.6 million.
A spokesman for The Lott said the man exclaimed to an official, "What - $32 million? I read it as $32,000.
"That is so awesome...insane...crazy.
"I saw there was a big draw tonight and I just thought...'I'm going for it'.
"I can't believe it. This type of thing doesn't happen to someone like me."
The man told the official, "I want to buy a house, set the kids up and enjoy a holiday overseas," he said.
His winning System QuickPickentry was purchased online at thelott.com - the official home of Australia's lotteries.
The other winners were a Campbelltown man and a person who purchased their ticket from a NSW Lotteries outlet in Cumberland Shire.
The winning numbers in Oz Lotto draw 1558 on Tuesday 26 December 2023 were 17, 44, 22, 42, 31, 24 and 28, while the supplementary numbers were 3, 16 and 39.There were a total of 1,995,230 wins worth more than $44.06 million in divisions two to seven inthe draw,
They included 31 division two wins each worth $52,070.45.
