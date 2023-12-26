St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Shire man thought he won $32,000 in Oz Lotto Boxing Day draw...in fact, it was $32 million

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
December 27 2023 - 7:15am
A Sutherland Shire man is one of the three winners, who have shared $90 million win in the Oz Lotto Boxing Day draw.

