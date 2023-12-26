Christmas devastation: Fire severely damages Miranda home of family of four

A family of four has been dealt a cruel blow at Christmas with fire ripping through their home at Miranda.
The single-storey, brick house in Clifford Road, which was brightly decorated with Santa's sleigh being pulled by kangaroos, was severely damaged and left uninhabitable.
No one was home when the fire broke out about 8pm on Boxing Day.
The adjoining two-storey weatherboard house was also damaged, but the quick work of Fire and Rescue NSW crews prevented a worse outcome. This house was also unoccupied at the time, although a visitor was in the backyard.
Firefighters say the fire started in the garage of the single-storey house, but the cause is still being investigated.
Acting Inspector Anthony Picone, of Fire and Rescue NSW, said crews arrived to find the garage of the single-storey home well alight and spreading to the roof as well as to the adjoining two-storey property on the left hand side.
"Firefighters worked extremely quickly to knock the main part of the fire down and stop it from spreading further into the next door property," he said.
"They put a water curtain between the two properties.
"At the height of the blaze, there were about 15 fire trucks and over 60 firefighters there.
"Because of the humidity, we try and rotate the crews through quickly so they don't spend too much time in their firefighting gear."
Acting Inspector Anthony Picone said, "We know the point of origin is the garage, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation".
"The main property was severely affected by fire and is uninhabitable, while there is some damage to the house next door."
