Shire on a lucky streak with another big Lotto win

Sutherland Shire is having a lucky streak with a Caringbah couple wining $1.7 million in the Saturday Lotto draw, which followed news a shire resident had won $32 million win in Oz Lotto Boxing Day draw.
The three winning division one entries in the Saturday Lotto draw were held by the Caringbah couple, a man from Caddens in the Penrith area and a 10-person syndicate from Moonee Beach.
The Caringbah couple told an official from The Lott they would use their winnings to help buy a house.
The winning entry was purchased at Caringbah Village Newsagency in Caringbah Shopping Village, 58 President Avenue, Caringbah.
