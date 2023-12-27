St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Shire on a lucky streak with another big Lotto win

Updated December 27 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 12:00pm
Sutherland Shire is having a lucky streak with a Caringbah couple wining $1.7 million in the Saturday Lotto draw, which followed news a shire resident had won $32 million win in Oz Lotto Boxing Day draw.

