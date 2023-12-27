St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

'I've been everywhere' Bull Shark visits Cronulla over Christmas period

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
December 27 2023 - 1:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo of Cronulla beach. Picture by John Veage
File photo of Cronulla beach. Picture by John Veage

Two Bull Sharks have been detected at Cronulla during the last week by the Bate Bay listening station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.