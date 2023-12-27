'I've been everywhere' Bull Shark visits Cronulla over Christmas period

Two Bull Sharks have been detected at Cronulla during the last week by the Bate Bay listening station.
One of the visitors to shire waters really likes to get around.
The Department of Primary Industries (Fisheries) advised of the two detections:
Bull Shark #572 was detected by the Cronulla receiver at 11.18am on December 23. Three days earlier, it was detected at Maroubra. This shark was initially tagged and released in February 2019 at Nielsen Park, and since then has been tracked up and down the coast between Ballina and Albion Park
Bull Shark #969 was detected by the Cronulla receiver at 4.33am on December 24. It was previously detected on November 5 at North Steyne. This shark was tagged and released in February 2021 at Birchgrove in Sydney Harbour.
Sharks are tagged by DPI scientists as well as contractors who maintain SMART drumlines.
The sharks are fitted with acoustic and identification tags. All acoustically tagged sharks can then be detected on the network of 21 real-time listening stations on the NSW coast between Tweed Heads and Merimbula.
When a shark swims within 500 metres of one of the listening stations, an instant alert is sent to the SharkSmart app and Twitter feed @NSWSharkSmart.
Beachgoers can download the app and set it to receive tagged shark alerts at certain times and locations.
The DPI also operates 15 SMART (Shark Management Alert in Real Time) drumlines 500 metres off beaches between Oak Park and Boat Harbour.
They are set every morning, depending on weather, and collected before sunset.
When a shark is caught, authorities receive an alert and respond to tag and release the shark about one kilometre offshore.
An alert is sent to the SharkSmart app and on Twitter an Twitter feed @NSWSharkSmart after release.
Every week, dozens of sharks are tagged and released, or detected, along the NSW coast.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.