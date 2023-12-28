Cronulla Golf Club development project approved after court appeal

Cronulla Golf Club has received approval for a development project, which includes alterations and additions to the existing club house and construction of a two-storey building for storage and as a members' facility.
The Land and Environment Court upheld an appeal by the club against the deemed refusal of the development application (DA) by Sutherland Shire Council, subject to conditions.
Agreement on a number of matters was reached by the parties in a conciliation conference.
Seventeen submissions opposing the DA were received, and the court heard oral submissions from five objectors on issues including view loss from residential apartments to the open space and landscaped areas, traffic, parking and safety, and privacy, noise and lighting impacts.
Club president Bob Richardson advised members the critical works approved included:
"It is expected that this work will form part of a medium to longer-term strategy, with the aim of bringing our clubhouse and member service provision to a standard expected by private golf club members," he said.
Mr Richardson said the board would begin to undertake a comprehensive update on costings for all approved works and to establish project priorities and possible timings, with a members' information night expected to be held in the first quarter of 2024.
"I am also pleased to advise our members that approval of this DA clearly gives us the opportunity to undertake a review of the functionality of our upstairs area within the club, and I can assure members this will include a review of the current sub optimal location of the children's play area," he said.
The development approval comes as the club celebrates its centenary. A nine-hole golf course and clubhouse, which was given the name Cronulla Links, opened on December 15, 1923.
