Cronulla Golf Club development project approved after court appeal

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated December 28 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 3:09pm
Artist's impression of approved works. Picture DA
Cronulla Golf Club has received approval for a development project, which includes alterations and additions to the existing club house and construction of a two-storey building for storage and as a members' facility.

