Oysters to grow again in Georges River area where devastating QX disease started

Oysters will make a comeback near where the QX disease originated in the Georges River 30 years ago, leading to the industry being wiped out.
Development consent has been given for the construction of an oyster reef on the inter-tidal sand flat in Audrey Bay at the entrance to the Woronora River.
This is one of four locations in Botany Bay and Georges River where oyster reefs will be built to to improve local fish populations and increase biodiversity.
Tonnes of rocks will be barged from the Cooks River boat ramp to the reef sites in the middle of the bay, Taren Point, Coronation Bay at Como and Audrey Bay Flat.
The rocks will be methodically placed in position on the floor of the bay and river.
The federal government is funding the project, which will be carried out by the Nature Conservancy Australia in partnership with Greater Sydney Local Land Services and the NSW Department of Primary Industries fisheries division.
Sutherland Shire Council gave development consent for the Taren Point site, east of Captain Cook Bridge, in October 2023, followed by the Audrey Bay site just before Christmas.
The development application for Audrey Bay said the oyster reef would be seeded with hatchery reared QX resistant Sydney rock oysters, grown by the NSW DPI Fisheries hatchery in Port Stephens in line with all biosecurity and translocation protocols.
"As Audrey Bay is close to where the QX disease was originated at the Georges River [in 1994], the project may augment, or 'kick start' the recruitment of the Sydney rock oysters by using seeded oyster cultch (curated oyster shell onto which oyster spat is settled) with QX resistant breeding lines reared by NSW DPI Fisheries," the DA said.
"Reef bases will be populated by hand-placing oyster shells (cultch), seeded with Sydney rock oyster spat.
"If this option is pursued, the stocking rate of the oysters will be calculated based on previous experience on past oyster reef restoration projects with an allowance for 15 per cent survival in the first year, 50 per cent survival in the second year, and a final restoration target of at least 50 per square meter after three years.
"As per consultations with NSW DPI Aquatic Biosecurity Policy and Projects Officers, the translocation of Sydney rock oyster seeded cultch from the NSW DPI Port Stephens Fisheries Institute to Botany Bay poses a very low, acceptable biosecurity risk and has been supported by the NSW Aquatic Biosecurity Team."
Sutherland Shire Council's assessment report said five submissions opposing the development application (DA) were received, and the applicant had twice lodged revised plans.
The report said the first issue was the visual and recreational impacts for users of the waterway.
The council's response was: "The proposed development is an artificial reef that is designed to be intertidal and would only be visible during the low tide.
"The proposed material being andesite volcanic rock is not considered by council to be appropriate for the area.
"A condition of consent will require the rock material to be sandstone only, which is a naturally occurring material within the area that will better integrate into Sutherland Shire waterfront character.
"The recreational impacts resulting from the proposed development are considered minor given the size of the Woronora waterway and other waterways in vicinity.
"The environmental benefit associated within the proposal will outweigh the adverse recreational impacts."
Another issue was whether the reef would be a hazard for recreational vessels.
The council responded: "The reef bases will be visible and protruding above the water surface level at low tide. It will only be at high tide when the reef may be entirely submerged.
"To ensure that the reef to does present hazards or safety risks to vessels, a condition of consent has been incorporated that requires adequate signage to be designed and constructed at site with the consultation of TfNSW / NSW Department of Primary Industries - Fisheries".
