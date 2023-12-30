St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Oysters to grow again in Georges River area where devastating QX disease started

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
December 31 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man-made oyster reef. Picture The Nature Conservancy Australia
Man-made oyster reef. Picture The Nature Conservancy Australia

Oysters will make a comeback near where the QX disease originated in the Georges River 30 years ago, leading to the industry being wiped out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.