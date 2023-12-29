'Acts from around globe': Circus Rio coming to the shire in February 2024

The travelling Circus Rio will play to audiences in Sutherland Shire for about two weeks from the middle of February 2024.
Council approval, which is considered a formality, has been sought to use Miranda Park between February 16 and March 8, 2024, including the setting up and dismantling period.
Eleven shows are proposed, with 11am, 4pm and 7pm timeslots.
The development application (DA) said the "big top" tent has a capacity of 600, however the typical attendance to shows was approximately 100 patrons.
Parking will be provided in the park, accessed from Sylvania Road.
"The amenity of neighbouring residential areas will not be adversely affected by the use, in particular with regard to noise," the DA said.
"A noise mitigation strategy is proposed and will ensure the acoustic amenity of residents [is]protected during the site's temporary use.
"The showtimes run for two hours with the latest show finishing approximately 9pm.
The Circus Rio website says patrons are entertained by "acts from around the globe", performed by "a cast of internationally acclaimed, world-class Australian and international performers".
"Watch as stunning aerialists gracefully dance in the sky on aerial silks and straps, and be inspired as our Cloudswing artist soars through the air with fearless strength and agility.
"Our incredible juggler showcases dexterous agility with a contemporary twist - juggling balls, rings, and up to 7 Clubs with ease - something you won't see anywhere else in Australia.
"The show also features dizzying feats of Rou Cyr, handbalancing, incredible Illusion (that has to be seen to be believed) and of course hilarious comedy for the kids.
"The grand finale of the show features three times Guinness World Record FMX Stunt rider Brodie Carmichael, performing multiple death-defying motorcycle stunts through the tent and high above the audience's heads.
"The show is a family friendly, alcohol free event - suitable for all ages young and old."
Stardust Circus enjoyed a very successful time in Miranda Park during the Spring 2023 school holidays.
A total of 12,473 people attended about 25 performances, which the operators said was the biggest attendance they have had at any location in 2023.
