New $60 weekly toll cap for private vehicles starts from January 1

A $60 weekly toll cap for private vehicles starts today.
The state government scheme will run as a trial for two years while an independent review looks for a toll system that is "simpler, fairer and more efficient into the future".
Acting Premier Prue Car said nearly three-quarters of a million motorists would benefit from interim toll relief.
Eligible motorists can register and claim rebates through Service NSW from April 2024.
The scheme assesses spend on a weekly basis. Quarterly rebates will be transferred to an account holder's nominated bank account and toll relief will begin accruing from January 1.
This includes any private trips taken on a NSW toll road, excluding those on the M5 South-West for customers registered for the M5 South-West Cashback Scheme at the same time.
Ms Car said drivers who spend on average $200 per week from their individual tag or licence plate on tolls can expect to receive approximately $7280 in rebates per year.
A "fair use" provision will ensure the integrity of the scheme, with motorists able to claim up to $400 in tolls - or a maximum rebate of $340 a week. Anything above this limit will not be refunded.
Rideshare, taxis, cars registered with businesses and heavy vehicles are not eligible for the rebate.
A truck multiplier rebate also comes into effect from today, covering all NSW and interstate registered trucks that travel on the M5 East and M8 with a valid E-Toll, Linkt or Eastlink account.
These trucks will receive a rebate for a third of their trip travelled on the M5 East and M8, costing an estimated $54 million over the two-year trial.
Customers registering for the truck rebate from April 2024 will automatically see the toll cap credits applied to their toll account each quarter.
