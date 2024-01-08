St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
2023 AusCyclist

John Veage
Updated January 8 2024
St George cyclist Amanda Reid, joins Australian greats Cadel Evans and Anna Meares on the Oppy Medal honour roll. Picture John Veage
St George Cycling Clubs para-cyclist Amanda Reid has won the Sir Hubert Opperman Trophy for the 2023 AusCycling Cyclist of the Year. She also took home the Women's Track Para-cyclist.

