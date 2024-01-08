2023 AusCyclist

St George Cycling Clubs para-cyclist Amanda Reid has won the Sir Hubert Opperman Trophy for the 2023 AusCycling Cyclist of the Year. She also took home the Women's Track Para-cyclist.
Reid accepted the awards late last month during AusCycling's virtual awards ceremony.
The Guringai and Wemba Wemba woman is the first para-cyclist and first Indigenous Australian to win the award and Reid, 27, joins Australian greats Cadel Evans and Anna Meares on the Oppy Medal honour roll.
"It's amazing to join the list of Australian greats and it's not lost on me how special it is to be the first para-cyclist and first Indigenous Australian to win the Oppy.
"There's been so many amazing Australian para-cyclists that have come before me and some that are still my teammates, which makes this even more of an honour.
"I hope this opens more doors for para-cyclists, as well as turning more eyes to the success of Australian para-cycling," she said
Born with cerebral palsy and an intellectual impairment, Reid has never used her impairments as a barrier to her love for sport and began her journey to the top of para-cycling as a child competing in speed skating before competing at the London 2012 Paralympic Games in swimming at age 15.
The 27-year-old turned her attention to para-cycling after the London Paralympics and since then, Reid has rarely left the podium on the track, winning 10 world championships among 17 medals, five of which have come in her pet event - the 500m Time Trial.
It was in that event that Reid broke through on the biggest stage for para-cycling, winning gold in 2021 at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.
In 2023, Reid won the women's C2 500 m Time Trial once again at the inaugural UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, breaking her own world record in qualifying in a time of 38.162 seconds.
"I'm pretty excited for 2024 and hopefully I can make selection for my fourth Paralympics.
"I have a big goal to break the 38-second barrier in the 500m Time Trial and doing it in Paris or before that at the Rio de Janeiro 2024 Para-cycling Track World Championships in March will be a big accomplishment."
