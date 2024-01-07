Strikers kick off a new chapter

In a significant move, the Sutherland Shire Football Association has announce the rebranding of its representative football programs as "Sutherland Strikers."
Sutherland Shire Football Association is the largest football association of any code in Australia, and they foster and develop football in the Sutherland Shire in its various formats at both a grassroots and representative level.
This transformation aims to strengthen brand recognition, while preserving the SSFA's rich heritage and core values.
The transition promises to bring new energy to the sport, resonating with SSFA players and families, coaches, football enthusiasts, potential sponsors, and local media outlets.
Exciting changes are on the horizon, including a newly revamped website, engaging social media campaigns, the return of the rep Facebook page, and informative newsletters.
The SSFA plans to celebrate this momentous occasion through new media features, exclusive merchandise, and a grand kick off event to be held in February .
The transition to "Sutherland Strikers" marks a fresh chapter in Sutherland Shire football, inviting the community to embrace this exciting change as they continue their pursuit of greatness, both on and off the pitch.
SSFA President Laura Cowell said In the wake of a challenging year, their dedicated team, led by Jeff Stewart, CEO, and supported by Program Manager Chris Gallo, has shown extraordinary commitment.
"They have tirelessly worked to deliver on action items developed from valuable feedback we received during stakeholder engagement sessions with the 2023 participants of our programs.
"Together, we're excited to introduce 'Sutherland Strikers,' ushering in a new era of football excellence in the Sutherland Shire," she said
The SSFA has also announced another new development - forward thinking and experienced football manager Chris Gallo will be picking up the ball as the new SSFA Program Manager.
