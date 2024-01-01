Happy New Year: Two Lotto players in St George each win $2.3 million

Two of the four division one NSW winners in Saturday's Lotto draw 4429 were St George players.
Each won $2.3 million.
A Brighton-Le-Sands man plans to buy his first home and take an overseas holiday, while the purchaser of a winning ticket at a Hurstville newsagency has yet to come forward.
The Brighton-Le-Sands man told an official from The Lott he didn't sleep at all last night after checking his ticket about 11pm and finding he had won.
"I've looked at it about 100 times," he said. "It's unbelievable.
"I normally play online, but I've had some wins from tickets I got from Brighton-Le-Sands Newsagency.
"So, my wife said, 'you need to go there and get a ticket from there for tonight's Megadaw'.
"As soon as I checked it, I couldn't believe it! It's a huge win for my family. I'm going to buy our first house and maybe I can finally have a break and enjoy an overseas holiday."
Brighton-Le-Sands Newsagency owner Helen Wang said she was thrilled to see another Megadraw division one win land at her outlet.
"You know, last year in the same December Megadraw we sold a division one winning central syndicate ticket.
So, it's exciting to have another one. We've sold about 24 division one wins over the years," she said. "We wish our latest winner a very happy new year and 2024!"
A Hurstville player has also had a good start to 2024, but has yet to come forward to claim their prize.
The division one winning entry is unregistered, which means officials from The Lott have no way to contact the winner to break the exciting news and must wait for them to come forward to claim their prize.
The division one winning entry was purchased at Forest Road Newsagency.
Newsagency owner Steven Wen said, "We sold a division one winning syndicate entry in May, so I was excited and happy to see we did it again - two big wins in 2023!" he said.
"Congratulations to our winner. I feel so happy for you!"
The winning numbers in Saturday Lotto draw 4429 on 30 December 2023 were 39, 38, 3, 2, 11 and 23, while the supplementary numbers were 22 and 35.
Across Australia, there were 13 division one winning entries - four each in NSW and Victoria, two in Western Australia and one each in Queensland, South Australia and the Northern Territory.
