Leader Flashback: First Lugarno ferry ahead of its time and did not survive

The Lugarno vehicular ferry was among the first in Sydney, but it was ahead of its time and was forced to close due to lack of patronage.
Charles Roman was given the contract and on May 27, 1843, became became the first ferryman.
The service faced numerous obstacles and struggled financially before being discontinued in 1860.
The service was recommenced in 1887 and, this time, operated successfully until 1974, following the opening in September 1973 of Alfords Point Bridge.
The Lugarno Ferry was followed by the Tom Uglys Ferry (1864 to 1929) and the Taren Point Ferry (1920 to 1940).
The story of Sutherland Shire's First Ferry is told by Greg Jackson and Pam Forbes in the Sutherland Shire Historical Society Bulletin, November 2023.
"The Georges River estuary was a formidable barrier to trade and travel south until 1843 when the first vehicular ferry crossed the river at what is now Lugarno," they wrote.
"Although the road and punt were officially opened for business on 1st July 1843, all was not ready.
"No provision had been made for a landing place on either side of the Georges River and Mitchell requested the Colonial Secretary provide a gang of convicts to carry out the work.
"The wheels of bureaucracy turn slowly and despite further requests by Mitchell, it was not until after 21st October that a satisfactory landing place was in position, built by convicts supervised by Assistant Surveyor William Darke who oversaw the convict clearing party working on Mitchell's Illawarra Road.
"Charles Roman had waited four months for his first potential paying customer and his troubles were just beginning.
"What Roman had failed to realise was that the road at this point was merely a poorly formed bridle track cleared by Darke's convict party.
"Although the ferry was now open for business customers were scarce.
"Contractors did not complete the road to within two miles of Wollongong until August 1847, and even then it was a poor road.
"It was not until 1871 that a wheeled vehicle was able to make the trip from Sydney to Wollongong, and by then the Lugarno ferry had been replaced by one at Tom Uglys.
"The few potential customers complained in The Sydney Morning Herald on 17th September 1847, page 3, that all too often the Lugarno ferry was not operating, and many would take the 30km longer trip via Campbelltown and Liverpool, rather than journey to the Georges River only to find the river uncrossable.
"Roman responded eloquently, describing his plight in The Sydney Morning Herald on 25th September 1847, page 3. Roman had put his faith in the government's promise to complete the road on time and maintain it in good order.
"In the government's defence, the 1840s was a period of world-wide depression and the last shipment of convicts arrived in the colony in 1840, so there was a shortage of both money and labour to complete and maintain the road.
"This road was not a priority for the government, as there were few customers for the ferry south of the Georges River agitating for its maintenance and its completion to Wollongong."
To view the full article, visit: https://www.shirehistory.org/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.