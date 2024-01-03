St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Shire woman leads new organisation running cemeteries, including Woronora Memorial Park

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
January 3 2024 - 1:48pm
Denise Ora has been appointed chief executive of Metropolitan Memorial Parks. Picture supplied
Denise Ora will lead the newly established organisation that has taken over the management of several major cemeteries and crematoria, including Woronora Memorial Park.

Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

