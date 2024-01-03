Shire woman leads new organisation running cemeteries, including Woronora Memorial Park

Denise Ora will lead the newly established organisation that has taken over the management of several major cemeteries and crematoria, including Woronora Memorial Park.
Ms Ora, a Sutherland Shire resident and former Kirrawee High School student, has been appointed chief executive of Metropolitan Memorial Parks.
The organisation resulted from the state government's merger in 2023 of existing Crown cemetery operators, Rookwood, Northern Metropolitan and Southern Metropolitan.
Metropolitan Memorial Parks is responsible for more than 400 hectares of crown land across eight cemeteries in Sydney and Newcastle.
Ms Ora, who commences her new role on February 4, has been the chief executive of Botanic Gardens of Sydney since 2019.
A statement by Metropolitan Memorial Parks said Ms Ora's appointment followed an extensive open search process overseen by former administrator (and now board chair) Ken Morrison, run concurrently with the government's board establishment process.
During her period as CEO of the Botanic Gardens, Ms Ora oversaw the construction of the new National Herbarium of NSW, the establishment of the Australian Institute of Botanical Science and the Gardens' first ever comprehensive Living Collections Strategy, the unification of the Gardens' digital channels and brands, and the digitisation of the globally significant Herbarium collection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.