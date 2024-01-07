Johnston wins Surfing NSW's Aloha Award

Cronulla's inspirational surf coach Blake Johnston has been awarded Surfing NSW's Aloha Award in Memory of John Shimooka.
Johnson made headlines in 2023 for breaking the world record by surfing for over 40hrs, riding an astonishing 707 waves.
Blake has been a professional surfer since he was 16, dedicating his life to human movement, high performance, and the sport he loves.
He is now also sharing his wealth of experience and unique insights through presentations for schools, sports groups and corporations. He captivates and inspires the audience as he speaks of mental health, and the art of thriving through adversity.
In November 2020 the worldwide surfing community was deeply saddened by the premature passing of former Championship Tour surfer and Surfing NSW Partnerships General Manager John "Shmoo" Shimooka.
John who was Hawaiian had married an Aussie and lived in the Sutherland Shire and he knew more than most the challenges of mental health and was an advocate and co-author of the development of programs Surfing NSW was developing under its Mental Health 360 program.
He was also a contributor more generally to Surfing NSW's development of other programs to build a better community through surfing, including Her Wave, empowering women through surfing; and Surfers Rescue, teaching surfers formal techniques to save lives. To commemorate John's life and his contribution to surfing, Surfing NSW instigated an annual Aloha Award in Memory of John Shimooka , in line with John's webcast call sign: "1,2, 1,2 with the Shmoo".
The award winners will be people whose passion and community spirit have spread surfing's stoke and aloha during the calendar year. Their achievements may be in fields as diverse as performance surfing, coaching, mental health, surf rescue, boardrider clubs, commentating or surfing administration.
Blake said he was honoured to be presented with the award for doing something he loved in the name of a great friend.
"It's a privilege to be given this award in honour of Shmoo. I'll continue carrying on his contagious feel good energy. I will always help others see the best in themselves just like he did," he said.
The Aloha Award in Memory of John Shimooka is run by a committee of Shmoo's former colleagues and friends in consultation with John's son, Brandon Shimooka and is chaired by Surfing NSW Chairman John O'Neill.
"Aside from a general greeting, Aloha also is an essence of love, peace, respect and compassion, which Shmoo had in spades and he was co-author of Surfing NSW's Mental Health program," said O'Neill. "As the anchor of Surfing NSW's 'Boardcast' program, John took the joy of surfing to a global audience and the world's best surfers, commentators and shapers were always prepared to give up their time to speak with him on the program."
