St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Johnston wins Surfing NSW's Aloha Award

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated January 8 2024 - 1:08pm, first published 7:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Johnston at Wanda Beach with Matt Anlezark Surfing NSW Communications Coordinator and Brandon Shimooka. Picture John Veage
Blake Johnston at Wanda Beach with Matt Anlezark Surfing NSW Communications Coordinator and Brandon Shimooka. Picture John Veage

Cronulla's inspirational surf coach Blake Johnston has been awarded Surfing NSW's Aloha Award in Memory of John Shimooka.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.