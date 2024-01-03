St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Co-living housing with 88 rooms for up to 160 people proposed for Sutherland site

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
January 3 2024
Photomontage of the proposed development. Picture DA
A co-living rental development, with 88 rooms for up to 160 occupants, is proposed for a site near the centre of Sutherland.

