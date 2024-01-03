Co-living housing with 88 rooms for up to 160 people proposed for Sutherland site

A co-living rental development, with 88 rooms for up to 160 occupants, is proposed for a site near the centre of Sutherland.
The development application (DA) for the property on the corner of The Grand Parade and Kurrajong Street, was prepared on behalf of EMAG Apartments and lodged with Sutherland Shire Council on December 21.
The part six / part seven storey building, which is close to the train station and bus interchange, would include 72 double rooms and sixteen single rooms, plus two common rooms.
There would also be two basement levels, providing parking spaces for 18 cars, 18 motor cycles and 16 bicycles.
Each co-living room contains a kitchenette and en-suite facilities.
The Department of Planning and Environment says co-living housing provides a compact, ready-to-occupy form of accommodation.
Unlike boarding houses, co-living rooms do not have to be managed by Community Housing Provider and they are not classified as affordable housing, where essential workers pay reduced rent.
In 2022, the state government made changes to encourage co-living developments, including reducing lot sizes and parking requirements and providing a 10 per cent density bonus.
The first DA for a co-living project in Sutherland Shire was lodged in July 2023 for 62 Croydon Street, Cronulla, on the corner of Purley Place, next to the council's multi-storey car park.
The DA has not yet been determined.
The Sutherland property has been the subject of two previous DA approvals, neither of which was acted upon.
In 2018, conditional consent was given for an apartment block with 27 units and two basement levels.
In 2022, the Land and Environment Court approved a six-storey flat building containing 38 units, with two basement levels.
The new DA said the the proposed development had been guided by the previous approvals, both of which allowed variations to the building height above that set down in council rules.
"Importantly, the development will deliver a superior architectural design that will make a positive contribution to the emerging high density development along The Grand Parade while protecting the residential amenity of the residential dwellings within the low density zone to the north," the DA said.
The DA said, "Co-living housing provides a more modern and social lifestyle with shared indoor and outdoor spaces, with facilities by a manager. This type of housing is designed to be affordable and low maintenance."
