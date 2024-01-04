The new heart of Wolli Creek

Bayside Council's new park at Guess Avenue, Wolli Creek is now open for the community to use.
A previously vacant site in Wolli Creek has been transformed into a vibrant recreational park that includes play equipment, shaded areas, picnic shelter and tables, a multi-purpose active space with basketball hoops, seating, fitness equipment, a ping pong table, charging ports, grassed areas for informal games and picnicking, landscaping, lighting, and footpath improvements to Mount Olympus Drive.
"The new park is a welcome addition to Wolli Creek and will give residents access to open space for generations to come," Bayside Mayor, Bill Saravinovski said.
The proposed name, approved by Council and referred to the Geographical Names Board, is Dharaggang Park.
Dharaggang, a local Dharawal word for river, was endorsed by the RAP working group as the most appropriate name due to the significance of the river to Aboriginal communities.
The council commissioned artists Maddison Gibbs and Jason Wing to create a mural on the nine-metre high wall at the northern boundary of the park that brings First Nations art to the heart of Bayside.
Titled 'Reflection', the artists responded to stories by Aunty Barb Simms that explore life on the river and highlights the significant Aboriginal heritage around Wolli Creek
It is understood that four different clans lived around the river, including the Darug, Bidjigal, Gameygal and Cadigal people.
Bayside Council purchased the land in Guess Avenue from the NSW Government and the park was designed with input from residents.
Minister for Lands and Property and Member for Rockdale, Steve Kamper said the new park was a wonderful gift for the local community just in time for summer and the festive season.
"This is a great example of repurposing an unused NSW government-owned site into vital green space that will serve this wonderful community," Mr Kamper said.
"Wolli Creek is one of the fastest growing communities in Sydney, and it is important that any increase in residential development is supported with quality public open spaces such as this.
"I thank both Property and Development NSW and Bayside Council for their outstanding collaboration in delivering this park for the people of Wolli Creek."
