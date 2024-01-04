Putting Kogarah in the picture on Lunar New Year

Young local artists are getting fired up over the arrival of the Year of the Dragon.
The fifth annual Kogarah Lunar New Year Card Competition has attracted hundreds of entries from primary and high school students to celebrate the arrival of the Year of the Dragon which is symbolic of authority, honor and dignity.
The Lunar New Year Card Competition is organised by NSW Premier and Kogarah MP, Chris Minns.
Every year, Mr Minns sends out Lunar New Year greeting cards to more than 6,000 local residents in the Kogarah electorate.
The competition invites young artists in primary and high school to celebrate the coming New Year of the Dragon, by creating an artwork to be used on the cards and which will bring the festivity and excitement of the Lunar New Year to the St George community.
Almost 700 primary and high school students from local, language and art schools, submitted their artworks for the competition.
All submitted artwork by the students are being thoroughly reviewed and judged.
With twenty finalists being nominated, and ultimately two winners selected from them, the decisions are made by a judging panel comprising of: Premier Chris Minns; President of the St George Art Society Jim West; St George artist Sarah Kalidis; and Curator of Chinese Art at the Art Gallery of NSW, Yin Cao.
The Lunar New Year Card Competition winners will be announced by the Premier on January 24 at NSW Parliament House.at the NSW Parliament.
