M8 review recommends road improvements

A number of road improvements are being considered for the Bayside local government area to address impacts resulting from the opening of the M8 Motorway.
The mitigation works are outlined in the final WestConnex M8 Road Network Performance Review Plan released by Transport for NSW.
These include:
- Traffic efficiency and capacity improvements for side streets at the Stoney Creek Road and Kingsgrove Road, and Stoney Creek Road and Croydon Road intersections;
- Placemaking and pedestrian safety improvements to mitigate high congestion levels at the Stoney Creek Road, Forest Road and Kingsland Road intersection and the Bexley Town Centre;
- Opportunities to calm traffic on Salisbury Avenue through implementing turn restrictions during peak periods;
- Public transport and access improvements at the intersection of Frederick Street, Railway Street and The Seven Ways and consider revision of speed limits at the Rockdale Town Centre.
Transport for NSW consulted with Georges River, Bayside, Canterbury Bankstown, Inner West and City of Sydney Councils.
A key finding of the review showed additional traffic on Stoney Creek Road and Forest Road in peak periods including an increase in the number of heavy vehicles and a decrease in speed at some intersections. This showed:
Traffic analysis showed the Stoney Creek Road and Forest Road Corridor experienced an increase in heavy vehicle volumes, on average 28 per cent in the AM peak period and 16 per cent in the PM peak and slower traffic post M8 Motorway Opening.
At the Croydon Road, Stoney Creek Road and Kingsgrove intersection traffic increased by 10 per cent and 13 per cent in the AM and PM peaks and heavy vehicle volumes by 38 per cent in the AM peak.
The Forest Road, Bexley Road and Harrow Road signalised intersection operates satisfactorily in both the AM and PM peaks with no apparent increase in vehicle delays M8 post-opening, despite the noted decrease in travel speed in the PM peak.
Princes Highway, Wickham Street and Forest Road analysis showed traffic volumes increased by 15 per cent and six per cent in the AM and PM peaks respectively, while travel speeds decreased by 8 km/h eastbound along Forest Road and by six km/h southbound along the Princes Highway in the AM peak.
Bexley Chamber of Commerce President, Jeff Tullock said the review compares peak hour travel speeds and volumes and intersection performance at key locations.
"It neglects that traffic volumes have increased across a 24 hour day impacting residents as well as property and business owners on Forest or Stoney Creek Roads state roads as well as local roads," Mr Tullock said.
"Bayside Council have identified 27 local roads adversely impacted by the M8. TfNSW I believe accept that only four of these roads meet their study criteria but it seems that only Salisbury Avenue is identified for mitigation.
"The review accepts that there is a high level of congestion at Bexley Town Centre. Potential mitigation measures being considered are referred to as "Placemaking" and pedestrian safety.
"I am very concerned that this may involve removal of our remaining shop front parking by introduction of an all-day bi directional clearway. This would destroy and not place make Bexley Town Centre."
