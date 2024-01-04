St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

M8 review recommends road improvements

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated January 4 2024 - 1:22pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
he final WestConnex M8 Road Network Performance Review Plan released by Transport for NSW recommends a number of road mitigation works. Picture: John Veage
he final WestConnex M8 Road Network Performance Review Plan released by Transport for NSW recommends a number of road mitigation works. Picture: John Veage

A number of road improvements are being considered for the Bayside local government area to address impacts resulting from the opening of the M8 Motorway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help