Diversifying beauty: mum's industry vision with body tanner

When Caringbah's Amy Maree Campbell told friends she wanted to launch a tanning product, their reaction was met with some honest truths.
"Some said why would I want to do that when there are a million of good tanning products in a saturated market," she said. Realistically, they were right. But the Sutherland Shire mum and entrepreneur said her idea was more about selling the message behind her new business.
A key focus of Amy Maree's venture is diversity. She aims to reach everyone with her new project, Island Vibes, and educate people at the same time.
After 20 years in the beauty industry, the celebrity tan artist has spent the past two years formulating a tanning product with a chemist.
As part of the promotional marketing, Amy Maree chose to include plus-size and older women as her models - the oldest, an 86-year-old grandmother. Models with Down syndrome also got on board the photo shoots, all in the name of creating some change in the industry.
"For too long there have been stereotypical models who all generally look the same," Amy Maree said. "Island Vibes uses real people so not just your typical 19-year-old beauty model."
Focused on providing in-salon and at-home care products, Amy Maree wants her brand to be easily incorporated into anyone's weekly beauty routine, as opposed to being a one-off special occasion tan.
The mum-of-two also hopes to teach people about the tanning process, and how skin can react differently. "The brand places a strong emphasis on education, striving to create awareness around the purpose of a faux tan: to be a natural enhancement of one's individual skin tone, evening out complexion," she said.
"Over the years, the self-tan has often been marketed with before-and-after images of models promising a specific outcome. Tanning has evolved to be painted on like foundation but it's supposed to just react with your skin for a natural glow - that reaction is different for everyone.
"Many people regularly tan but don't understand the science. Orange tones, streaks, and heavy hands often get blamed on the application or product, when, in actual fact, there are other reasons why these issues arise. For example, weeing in the shower can change the tan lines, or a tan can be affected by a hormonal changes such as pregnancy or menstruation."
Using only 100 per cent natural DHA and no nasties, cruelty free and vegan/gluten free ingredients, products including the signature Pina Colada scent was created as a pleasant alternative to the usual strong and overpowering fragrance of typical tans.
The Soft Natural Glow is the 'hero' product with a 20 minute development time. The Deep Banging Bronze is for those tanners who want a darker shade, creating that just-returned-from-a-holiday illumination. There's also tanning extras and tools - scrubbing mitts, blending brushes and a skin 'fader'.
Set to launch in late February (with Amy Maree in talks with some big retailers who have expressed interest in her brand's motto), Island Vibes is also pushing the sun safe tagline. "My mum and uncle had melanoma, and my dad had a skin cancer last year," Amy said. "This is another reason why I'm doing this, and I hope to partner with the NSW Cancer Council and Melanoma Australia by giving back a percentage of profits."
