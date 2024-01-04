Georges River pokie players losing $700,000 a day

Georges River LGA ranks seventh in NSW for losses to poker machines which are running at just over $700,000 a day.
This amounted to a loss of $64.5 million in Georges River LGA for the third quarter of 2023.
The figures were released by Dr Kate da Costa speaking for the Wesley Mission at the December 18 council meeting.
Dr da Costa was speaking in support of a Notice of Motion submitted by Councillor Peter Mahoney to allow councils the right to lodge a submission on poker machine applications by local venues.
Unlike NSW, councils in Victoria have a right to have a say in any application by a venue for an increase in poker machines and they can appeal any decision.
A council report said there are 15 clubs in the Georges River LGA with a total of 1,642 machines and 15 hotels with a total of 426 machines.
But there is no record for the council on the number of applications that are lodged for the installation of poker machines in local venues.
Poker machine losses have increased in Georges RIver in the past 12 months.
"This time last year your LGA ranked 9th in the state," Dr da Costa told the council.
"These are good reasons why the council should take every opportunity it can to help reduce losses and minimise the harm to residents and the whole community. No LGA can afford to have $700,000 a day taken out of its productive economy," she said.
"The system in NSW to approve new machines is strongly skewed in favour of venues and the ability of ordinary community members to have a say is limited.
"If the council could speak on their behalf we will have a better application process.
"Any venue that wants more machines must make an application to the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority.
"The type of application depends on the locality of the venue, how it is rated and the number of machines applied for. This is called the Local Impact Assessment (LIA) but in most cases no local impact is required to be assessed. This is because venues in a Band 1 area applying for less than 21 machines are not obliged to make an LIA application. They simply just apply for the additional machines."
"If there was a requirement that the regulator contact the council and make sure you are aware of the application that would be a better, essential part of a stronger democracy where council is presenting its community."
Cr Mahoney said NSW councils are able to have a say on many issues which affect the community including development, health, noise, traffic, roads, parks and pets but are not allowed to make submissions to the government on the number of poker machines which can be installed in local pubs and clubs.
"As the level of government which is closest to the community, we as councillors have a far superior knowledge of the problems facing our constituents," Cr Mahoney said.
"The insidious effects of gambling through poker machines are well known including poverty, domestic violence and ill-health."
Speaking in support of Cr Mahoney, Cr Kathryn Landsberry said local venues should think outside the square and find other easy to make profits including live entertainment and family oriented pastimes.
"How many more poker machines do we need?," she said.
"We just don't want to be adding these machines into these venues. There's other ways of generating an income and it makes for much more social cohesion."
Councillors unanimously supported Cr Mahoney's Notice of Motion requesting the council to write to the NSW government calling on legislation to be amended to allow councils the right to lodge a submission on every poker machine application and to appeal any decision made by the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority.
