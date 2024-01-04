St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Georges River pokie players losing $700,000 a day

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated January 5 2024 - 11:23am, first published 8:57am
There was a loss of $64.5 million in Georges River LGA from poker machine gambling for the third quarter of 2023.
Georges River LGA ranks seventh in NSW for losses to poker machines which are running at just over $700,000 a day.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

