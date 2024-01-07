St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Australia's biggest water polo festival in Brisbane

By John Veage
Updated January 8 2024 - 1:05pm, first published 8:30am
Cronulla have two men -Marcus Berehulak and Milos Maksimovic (pictured) in the Aussie Sharks team and three women-Clare Durstan, Dani Jacovich and Zoe Arancini in the Stingers. Picture John Veage
Cronulla have two men -Marcus Berehulak and Milos Maksimovic (pictured) in the Aussie Sharks team and three women-Clare Durstan, Dani Jacovich and Zoe Arancini in the Stingers. Picture John Veage

To kick start the Olympic year Cronulla Sharks Water Polo Club will join with more than 3,000 junior water polo players from across the country, together with the Ord Minnett Aussie Sharks and Aussie Stingers in Brisbane as part of a two week festival of water polo.

