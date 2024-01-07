Australia's biggest water polo festival in Brisbane

To kick start the Olympic year Cronulla Sharks Water Polo Club will join with more than 3,000 junior water polo players from across the country, together with the Ord Minnett Aussie Sharks and Aussie Stingers in Brisbane as part of a two week festival of water polo.
It began with the Australian Youth Water Polo Championships, with competition starting on January 6 featuring more than 210 teams from clubs right around Australia, New Zealand and the United States battling it out for club glory.
The Cronulla club is sending six teams - in women's and men's, competing in the U14, U16 and U18 age groups.
Established in 2019, the Australian Youth Water Polo Championships have rapidly evolved into a premier event for young water polo players. The tournament serves as a focal point for teams in the junior categories, fostering competition and camaraderie among Australia's budding water polo talent.
As Cronulla Water Polo's Academy Teams prepare to dive into this prestigious competition, they aim to showcase their skills and determination on the national stage. The Ord Minnett Aussie Sharks and Aussie Stingers will also play three test matches at Brisbane Aquatic Centre, that will also mark 200 days to go until the Paris Olympic Games. It will provide junior water polo players the opportunity to see the Aussie Olympic squads.
