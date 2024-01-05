Troubled bridge's plans gone to water

Georges River Council is still waiting to get a commitment from the NSW Government on the upgrade of Oatley to Como walkway.
In a Notice of Motion submitted last July, Councillor Natalie Mort asked the council to write to Transport Minister Jo Haylen asking that Transport for NSW investigates the construction of a permanent upgrade to the pathway, including the surface, fencing and lighting, so that it complies with relevant standards for pedestrian and cyclist safety.
The council also sought commitments from Sydney Water to investigate the installation of lighting and security cameras along the length of the bridge and its surrounds; and to remove graffiti, install a plaque with the history of the bridge, and undertake a regular maintenance.
Following a question by Councillor Natalie Mort at the December 18 meeting, councillors were informed that the council had yet to receive a response to the letter sent to the Trasnport Minister last September seeking commitments concerning the deteriorating and unsafe Oatley to Como walkway. A follow up letter will be sent to the Minister .
But the council had heard from Minister for Water, Rose Jackson stating that Council will be contacted by Sydney Water's Property Portfolio Asset Manager to arrange an on-site meeting.
Council has not yet been contacted by Sydney Water, the December 18 meeting was told.
Georges River Council was successful in receiving $280,000 as part of the Get NSW Active program 2023/24 to undertake investigation and design of an upgraded shared pathway.
This project is currently underway. The contract will be awarded early 2024.
