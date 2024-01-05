St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Troubled bridge's plans gone to water

JG
By Jim Gainsford
January 5 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georges River Council has yet to receive a response to the letter sent to the Minister for Transport last September seeking commitments concerning the deteriorating and unsafe Oatley to Como walkway. Picture: Chis Lane
Georges River Council has yet to receive a response to the letter sent to the Minister for Transport last September seeking commitments concerning the deteriorating and unsafe Oatley to Como walkway. Picture: Chis Lane

Georges River Council is still waiting to get a commitment from the NSW Government on the upgrade of Oatley to Como walkway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.