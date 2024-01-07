Lampret named as Endeavour's star

Year 12 talented Athlete Jasynta Lampret has been named Endeavour Sports High School's 2023 Sportswoman of the Year.
Jasynta has competed in athletics for Zone, Region, NSW CHS, NSW All Schools and Australian All Schools, winning an abundance of medals and breaking multiple records.
She was awarded the prestigious Queen Elizabeth Trophy at the NSW CHS Athletics carnival. This trophy is awarded annually to the most outstanding athlete of the championships. Along with this award, Jasynta was also honoured with a Combined High Schools State Blue for her exceptional achievement in Athletics.
Jasynta has also competed in the Youth Commonwealth Games where she won a bronze medal for Australia in the 4x400m mixed relay.
Fellow athletes Jade Strahl of Year 8 was awarded the Junior Sportswoman and Cameron Badger Junior Sportsman of the year.
