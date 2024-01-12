St George letters: Who will monitor our local green canopy?

Georges River Council has an indirect influence through the processing of development applications, to protect the greening and trees on sites being assessed for redevelopment. Too many residents bemoan the tall trees which are either cut down or die 'mysteriously' when a house demolition is under way.
The Local Planning Panel has the opportunity to endorse the preservation of trees. Still trees die 'mysteriously'.
How does GRC respond to the local community's views about trees and the green canopy? Council approves the removal of trees on public land, predominately we hear that the trees were 'diseased' or 'unhealthy'.
Residents are aware that through the efforts of the councillors, a Significant Tree Register was set up. The local resident's group, the Kogarah Bay Progress Association(KBPA) strongly promoted for residents to look around their streets and suburb, and submit a tree to be included in the Register. What was the purpose? To record trees on public land, record that trees exist and are recognised in their streetscape.
At the Environment and Planning Committee meeting, December 11, 2023, the consultant's report assessing the submitted applications, a total of 268, five were on private land, 11 applications were ineligible. In other words, the community responded to what they have perceived to be a genuine effort to protect the tree canopy, the trees in our suburbs.
Only 16 tree sites were added to this register. That's only 2.5 per cent of the lodged applications.
How is it possible that 97.5 per cent of applications were discarded? To be fair, a few of these sites have a row of trees, like the trees planted in Kogarah Park, facing towards the Princes Highway, a historical and commemorative planting by school children. Not to despair, in five years time, the GRC will again advertise/call for applications for the Tree Register.
At the same meeting, a motion was discussed the 'Georges River Tree Canopy Targets for Georges River LGA by 2038' which intends to 'achieving the adopted tree canopy target of 40 per cent by 2038.' A program will promote additional plantings. Also proposed 'the engagement of a full-time resource to undertake compliance inspections for new and/or replacement tree plantings as determined through a Tree Permit or Development Application approval process.'
Is it possible that GRC will be responding to the community, to address the loss of trees on private lots of land when redevelopment takes precedence over trees, when trees are removed, and the developer pays the paltry fine/penalty? If 97.5 per cent of applications for the tree register were not included, what was the criteria? This 40 per cent figure comes from an early 2019 resolution of the Greater Sydney Region Plan. But the GRC is aiming for a 40 per cent tree canopy by 2038, to be decided by whom?
Another day in Oatley , another mature eucalypt savagely pruned. This time in Binnawie Reserve, adjacent to Moore Reserve.
Not only were all the branches hacked off this tree so that it may not survive, but the surrounding bush area was also badly damaged in the process. Several native trees, including the endangered Acacia prominens (Gosford Wattle), planted by bushcare volunteers, have also been damaged and some destroyed. Decisions by Georges River Council to prune old growth native trees in Oatley appear to be thoughtlessly made and carried out with little care.
