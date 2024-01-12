St George letters: Who will monitor our local green canopy?

Is it possible that GRC will be responding to the community, to address the loss of trees on private lots of land when redevelopment takes precedence over trees, when trees are removed, and the developer pays the paltry fine/penalty? If 97.5 per cent of applications for the tree register were not included, what was the criteria? This 40 per cent figure comes from an early 2019 resolution of the Greater Sydney Region Plan. But the GRC is aiming for a 40 per cent tree canopy by 2038, to be decided by whom?