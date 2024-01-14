St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Opinion/National Opinion

St George letters: Future reckoning for EV users

January 14 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St George letters: Future reckoning for EV users
St George letters: Future reckoning for EV users

EV re-charging

I really am puzzled about how people will be able to charge their EVs (Electric Vehicles) in the future. At the moment the power supply is coping with demand it seems. But sales of EVs are on the increase. Building of Hi-rise blocks of units continues unabated. A garage with a standard 10 amp outlet maybe ok for an overnight charge, but what if 'everybody' has their car on charge too?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.