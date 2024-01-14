St George letters: Future reckoning for EV users

I really am puzzled about how people will be able to charge their EVs (Electric Vehicles) in the future. At the moment the power supply is coping with demand it seems. But sales of EVs are on the increase. Building of Hi-rise blocks of units continues unabated. A garage with a standard 10 amp outlet maybe ok for an overnight charge, but what if 'everybody' has their car on charge too?
And what about all the cars parked in the street if they are mainly EVs at some time in the future.? Will the government have to run in charging posts up and down the streets that separate to the power feeds to the blocks of units.? If so, that's a major project, unspoken about so far. Street outlets would need to be weather proofed against torrential rain, etc. So how does the government plan to accommodate masses of EVs in the future? The time of reckoning is here. EV owners or people thinking of buying one must consider all the facts.
It's nice to see that E-scooters will be introduced to the George's River area but technically speaking it is still an offence to ride them or is it because it's in Chris Minns electorate that makes a difference? As they're not allowed to ride on the footpath what does that mean for motorists if there's a collision ? Does the E-scooter company provide insurance?
Council's lack of action to remove a private shipping container in a public reserve has now seen a second container being placed opposite the same reserve. Are George's River ratepayers allowed to store personal shipping containers in public places or, has council's lack of action set a new precedent regarding private use of public land?
