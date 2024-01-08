Super Saints keep on winning

For those that missed Saints last game at Hurstville Oval before the break - it was more of the same punishment dished out as English batsman Ed Pollock showed why he is here, smashing 116 runs off 58 balls.
In round ten of the 16 round competition the unbeaten and ladder leading Saints took on Fairfield-Liverpool who won the toss and elected to bat.
The home team's bowlers once again did their job restricting the visitors to 10 for 251 off 46.3 Overs, Nicholas Stapleton and Jonathon Craig-Dobson taking three wickets each.
Then it was up to St Georges in form batsman to bring home the win, with opener Rodgers joined by Ed Pollock to face the barrage of the new ball.
Rodgers went for 13 off 16 balls but the Englishman absolutely punished the attack hitting nine 6s and eleven 4s in his total of 116 off 58 balls - it was then left to Patterson (70) and the captain to bring home the victory even though they both fell with only a handful of runs to get.
