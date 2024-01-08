St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Super Saints keep on winning

By John Veage
Updated January 8 2024 - 11:22am, first published 11:00am
English batsman Ed Pollock delivered. Picture John Veage
For those that missed Saints last game at Hurstville Oval before the break - it was more of the same punishment dished out as English batsman Ed Pollock showed why he is here, smashing 116 runs off 58 balls.

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

