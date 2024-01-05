St Thomas More parishioners reach out to spread the festive spirit

No one is alone at Christmas.
This was the message of the inaugural Christmas Community Lunch held by St Thomas More Brighton-Le-Sands Catholic Parish on Christmas Day.
Residents of the local community and of many faiths, nationalities and backgrounds were all invited to come and share the fun and joy of Christmas.
More than 120 people including volunteers attended the event held in grounds of St Thomas More Catholic School.
Everyone was well-fed by a sumptuous buffet lunch served in yum cha style.
Performances including illusionist shows, balloon twisting and science shows kept both adults and children well-entertained.
One of the highlights was the appearance of Mr and Mrs Santa and their family of giant elves distributing presents to all children who attended the event.
Thanks to the generous donations from the parishioners of St Thomas More, the open-handed support from local businesses and also the Vinnies, the Christmas Community Lunch was well received by the attendees who, apart from a full stomach, took home a huge variety of presents and lucky draw prizes.
"The event was a wonderful success and the first of many," Reverend Raymond Hung said.
"We would like to create an awareness within the community and beyond that no person is alone on Christmas Day," he said.
"This is the first time we have held a party for everyone. We asked a lot of people to come, regardless of faith or nationality. This was for everyone in the parish.
"Plus our intention was to celebrate with some people who don't have anyone to share Christmas with. It was a reaching-out exercise and our parishioners became volunteers. A lot of them had a Christmas celebration with their own family and then the whole family came to serve.
"We believe we will hold another one. Everyone was happy."
