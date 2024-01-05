St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

St Thomas More parishioners reach out to spread the festive spirit

January 6 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

No one is alone at Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.