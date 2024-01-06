St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Mural aims for a colourful commute and to tackle graffiti

By Jim Gainsford
January 7 2024 - 8:00am
Claydon Reserve bus shelter mural makes for a colourful commute.
A local bus shelter at Claydon Reserve has received a makeover with a vibrant mural created by Sydney-based artist Joel Cameron.

