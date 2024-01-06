Mural aims for a colourful commute and to tackle graffiti

A local bus shelter at Claydon Reserve has received a makeover with a vibrant mural created by Sydney-based artist Joel Cameron.
The mural, titled "Goal," aims to capture the essence of the surrounding area by blending sports motifs with its natural elements.
Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir the mural not only enhances the visual appeal of the bus shelter but also contributes to reducing graffiti and increasing the overall public art offering within our community."
The design playfully integrates native flora and fauna like bottlebrush, banksia, wattle, kookaburras and lorikeets, with sports equipment imagery, a nod to some of the sports activities in the reserve-football, cricket, and netball.
It shows the significance of an active lifestyle and community care to the local residents.
As well as providing a visually engaging atmosphere for bus commuters it also improves visibility, enhancing the overall safety of the space.
Joel Cameron's mural design was selected through a competitive process that garnered 33 submissions.
The project was made possible by the NSW Government's Graffiti Management Grant (Western Sydney) program, administered through the Department of Communities and Justice.
