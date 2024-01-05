Approximately 20 native trees were discovered poisoned on public land on the waterfront at Moore Reserve last month.
The vandalism has severely damaged the trees and they are dying as a result.
Georges River Council has installed tree vandalism notices on the affected trees to advise of the significant penalties for tree vandalism and to request information from the community to assist Council's investigations.
Council staff are continuing to monitor the trees' health and stability to address any potential public safety issues.
"We urge all members of our community to report any suspicious activity related to tree vandalism on public or private land to help safeguard our local canopies, preserve our natural heritage, and protect wildlife," a council spokesperson said.
'If you notice a dying tree or have information related to this or any other act of tree vandalism in Georges River, please report it through the Log It/Fix It portal on Council's website.
'Council has recorded an increase in incidents of tree vandalism within our local government area during 2023. This increase is partly due to Council's improved assessment process for identifying tree vandalism using a more sophisticated modelling tool. This tool also assists Council in determining the appropriate course of action to take in terms of enforcement and the penalties to be applied.
"Public trees are an integral part of our community's identity and provide numerous benefits that contribute to our collective well-being. They enhance the aesthetic appeal of our neighbourhoods and play a crucial role in maintaining a healthy local ecosystem.
I"t is important to note that even pruned, dead, or dying trees can still provide homes for native fauna. Large and older trees like the casuarinas and mangrove trees poisoned at Moore Reserve are vital habitats for our wildlife," the council spokesperson said.
