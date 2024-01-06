New exhibition to usher in the Year of the Dragon

A new art exhibition hosted by Georges River Council is launching a colourful start to the Year of the Dragon.
Called Empyrean Landscape: Year of the Dragon, the exhibition opens at Hurstville Museum and Gallery on Saturday, February 3 to coincide with Georges River Council's Lunar New Year festival.
The exhibition will showcase the talent of renowned artist Dr Fan Dongwang.
"Empyrean Landscape is not just a display of beautiful artworks; it's a cultural journey that perfectly aligns with Council's upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations as we welcome the Year of the Dragon," Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir said.
"Dr Fan Dongwang, the visionary artist behind this exhibition, has created a vibrant tapestry of beautiful works that pay homage to Chinese tradition and artistry. This event marks a remarkable demonstration of art and culture and offers residents and visitors alike a chance to embrace the richness of Chinese heritage as we usher in the Year of the Dragon."
The exhibition features paintings and drawings by Dr Fan Dongwang, who has explored images of the dragon for many decades, from jade carving through to acrylic painting.
"Dr Fan Dongwang's dragon images are a beautiful hybrid of the traditional and contemporary, representing the unique cultural identity of today's Australian communities.
"The dragon holds a special place in our region's identity, featuring prominently as both our Council's mascot and in our logo, and with our upcoming Lunar New Year festivities this exhibition's official opening will be even more special and presents a unique opportunity to celebrate the forthcoming Year of the Dragon."
Dr Fan Dongwang graduated from Shanghai School of Arts and Crafts in China following comprehensive training in traditional Chinese art forms. He obtained a Master of Art from the University of New South Wales and Doctor of Creative Art from the University of Wollongong.
Dr Fan Dongwang has been awarded the Mosman Art Prize, Festival of Fisher's Ghost Art Award, Liverpool City Art Prize, Willoughby City Art Prize and Burwood Art Prize.
The exhibition opening will include Curator of Chinese Art at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, Yin Cao, as a guest speaker.
Empyrean Landscape: Year of the Dragon is supported by the NSW Government through Create NSW.
