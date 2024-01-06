Weekly Wrap: Welcome to another year of local news

Hello readers,
I hope you are having a great start 2024 - and if you're still enjoying holidays, half your luck!
There's no doubt one of the biggest stories of the new year has also been one of the saddest - the killing of blue groper at Oak Park on December 30. The Leader has regularly updated our online coverage about this story, which has attracted national media attention.
On much happier news, Cronulla beaches have made a spectacular recovery after being devastated by storms in mid-2022. Natural sea forces and the addition of 70,000 cubic metres of sand from the dredging of Port Hacking have created expansive sand areas for beachgoers to enjoy over summer.
Over in Hurstville, a piece of the suburb's literary heritage has found her way home with the statue of renowned Australian author Miles Franklin returned to MacMahon Street Courtyard as part of larger streetscape upgrade works.
Meanwhile, the NSW Government will announce tenders for initial scoping and design work to be undertaken for a new aquatic facility on the site of the former Kogarah War Memorial Pool at Carss Park The pool has been closed since 2019 leading to a strong community campaign for the rebuilding of the important community asset.
Have a great week.
Kind regards,
Damien Madigan, Acting Editor
