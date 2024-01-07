St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Football season kicking goals

January 8 2024 - 10:51am
You can join one of the 23 local clubs in the Football St George district.
Registrations for football season 2024 are now open in St George so you can join one of the 23 local clubs who participate in the Football St George district.

