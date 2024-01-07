Football season kicking goals

Registrations for football season 2024 are now open in St George so you can join one of the 23 local clubs who participate in the Football St George district.
To kick off for the year register online now at: Football St George
You can also sign up for the Football St George Goalkeeper Academy in the school Term 1 at Peakhurst Park (Synthetic) or the Goal Scoring Academy which also returns for school Term 1 in 2024.
The Goalkeeper Academy will be delivered by experienced Goalkeeper Coach and AFC/FA A-Diploma holder Frank Mrvcic
The objectives of the Goalkeeper Academy are to assess and enhance the basic skill levels of each participant and to incorporate new ideas and techniques now in vogue with current Youth Goalkeeping Coaching Programs.
The Goal Scoring Academy will be delivered by the FSG Technical Director Brian Dene who has an AFC A-Diploma and has coached at A-League and NPL Clubs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.