Jarvis a world class wildcard

Cronulla's 2023 World Junior Champion Jarvis Earle has been given an event wildcard for the 2024 SAMBAZON World Junior Championships being held in Oceanside Pier, California this week.
He will join rising Aussie star Sierra Kerr who is the current ISA World Junior Championship.
The SAMBAZON World Junior Championships Hosted by Best Western will open on January 9 and hold a competition window through January 14, 2024.
The men's and the women's fields will each feature 24 surfers, comprised of two regional qualifiers from each of the WSL's seven regions and 10 wildcards selected by the WSL Tours and Competition team. The 2023 World Junior Champions, who will be decided by this competition, will also secure spots on the 2024 Challenger Series, giving them the opportunity to further showcase their talent on a global stage.
Wildcard selections were based on 2023 World Junior results, Challenger Series rankings, and QS rankings.
