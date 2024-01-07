St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Jarvis a world class wildcard

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated January 8 2024 - 7:49am, first published 7:48am
Jarvis Earle is defending his World Junior title. Picture John Veage
Cronulla's 2023 World Junior Champion Jarvis Earle has been given an event wildcard for the 2024 SAMBAZON World Junior Championships being held in Oceanside Pier, California this week.

