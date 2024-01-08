Georges River, Botany Bay and Port Hacking have highest number of jet-ski fines

Georges River, Botany Bay and Port Hacking have the state's highest numbers of fines for illegal jet-ski activity.
And, the number of riders is rapidly increasing.
NSW Maritime said the top five local government areas for newly issued licences were Canterbury-Bankstown, Sutherland Shire, Central Coast, Lake Macquarie and the Northern Beaches.
"The popularity of jet-skis and personal watercraft has soared over the last four years, with over 90,000 licensed riders in NSW, an increase of over 35 per cent since 2020," the authority said in a statement.
"The largest jump in jet-ski licences has been among Generation Z, those born between 1995 and 2010.
"There are more than 23,000 licensed riders aged between 13 and 28 in NSW, an increase of 22 per cent on this time last year."
A state-wide compliance blitz, Operation Stay Afloat, was conducted by NSW Maritime officers during the first week of 2024, with more than 2000 boats and jet-skis checked.
A total of 186 official warnings and 81 penalty notices were issued.
Of these, nearly a third were for not wearing or carrying a lifejacket, more than a quarter for operators being unlicensed, while 11 per cent were for speeding.
NSW Maritime said "a spate of serious injuries involving personal watercraft, including jet-skis, has authorities on high alert".
"Locations of particular concern to authorities are Brighton-Le-Sands and Georges River."
