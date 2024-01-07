Information session on Western Sydney International Airport flightpaths

The Australian Government is seeking community feedback on the draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the new Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport.
The draft Environmental Impact Statement for the new Western Sydney Airport outlines possible changes to flight paths for other Sydney airports including Kingsford Smith.
Community members who have questions about the draft EIS, the EIS process or the flight paths can talk with the Australian Government's team at the upcoming Community Information and Feedback Session.
Arncliffe Community Information and Feedback Session
Date: Saturday, 20 January 2024
Time: 1:00PM to 4:00PM AEDT
Location: Coronation Hall, 23 Barden St, Arncliffe NSW 2205
Participants are encouraged to register their attendance to assist with staffing requirements, however registration is not required, and anyone is welcome to drop in.
For more information, please visit wsiflightpaths.gov.au/visit-us.
