Information session on Western Sydney International Airport flightpaths

January 8 2024 - 10:17am
The draft Environmental Impact Statement for the new Western Sydney Airport outlines possible changes to flight paths for other Sydney airports including Kingsford Smith.
The Australian Government is seeking community feedback on the draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the new Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport.

