Kogarah's e-scooter trial starts on Wednesday

By Jim Gainsford
January 8 2024 - 2:30pm
Beam held a Safe Academy e-scooter session in Kogarah last Saturday for residents to familiarise themselves with e-scooters before the trial starts.
Sydney's first e-scooter trial starts on the streets of Kogarah this Wednesday, January 10.

