Kogarah's e-scooter trial starts on Wednesday

Sydney's first e-scooter trial starts on the streets of Kogarah this Wednesday, January 10.
Georges River is the first council in the Sydney metropolitan area to participate in a shared e-scooters trial and Kogarah town centre has been selected as the designated trial area.
The council is partnering with e-scooter operator Beam for the 12-month trial which will operate in a designated area between Harrow Road in the east to Jubilee Avenue in the west and Railway Parade in the north to Princes Highway in the south, taking in bus and train stations, St George Hospital, St George TAFE, Jubilee stadium and Kogarah town centre.
Technology will control where the e-scooters are ridden, how fast they can travel and where they are parked.
Riders have to be 16 years or older and will be limited to 20km/h on roads within the trial area which have a speed limit of 50 km/h or less.
E-scooters are not permitted on footpaths.
Beam general manager, Tom Cooper said the e-scooters will be parked at designated spots and users will be bound by the road rules.
The trial will introduce 60 e-scooters into Kogarah. More will be provided if the demand is there.
The trial will be managed by a shared-scooter Local Working Group with local authorities including Transport for NSW, NSW Health, St George Police, St George Business Chamber, local bus services and council representatives.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.