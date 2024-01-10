Community support for two families devastated by tragedies

The Sutherland Shire community has thrown its support behind two separate families who have been dealt a cruel blow during the summer holidays.
Father of two Samuel Ward, 42, died on January 3 this year. 'Sammy' was described on a GoFundMe campaign as 'larger than life itself, a fabulous story-teller with a wicked sense of humour and a cackle that was infectious."
"He was one of the most genuine, caring, goofy, fun-loving, talented and hard working humans to walk the earth," the fundraiser organiser said. "He built his successful business from the ground up and worked tirelessly every day of his life to provide for his family that he loved so deeply, and of which he was so proud.
"Losing a husband, dad, son and brother so unexpectedly is unimaginable, and something that can never be healed. Sam's family will never be the same without him, nor will anyone who had the privilege of knowing him.
"Sam had a significant impact on so many people's lives and now we want to give back and support Keltie and the kids as they deal with the loss of Sam. We are raising money to assist with the future."
More than $26,000 has been raised for the family.
In another unfortunate incident, Engadine father of four Dave Schimpf, was involved in a serious motorbike accident on New Year's Day at Engadine that left him with serious injuries. He was put into an induced coma and suffered from broken bones. Their eldest daughter Lilly needs constant care.
"The Schimpf family are kind, big hearted and giving members of the Engadine community," GoFundMe fundraiser organiser and family friend Michelle said.
"Please help the Schimpfs and donate to help with medical expenses, bills and care that Dave will need when he returns home."
More than $12,000 has been raised.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.