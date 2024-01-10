St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Community

Community support for two families devastated by tragedies

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated January 11 2024 - 10:39am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samuel Ward with wife Keltie and children Evan, 10, and Greta, 8 at a Cronulla Sharks game.
Samuel Ward with wife Keltie and children Evan, 10, and Greta, 8 at a Cronulla Sharks game.

The Sutherland Shire community has thrown its support behind two separate families who have been dealt a cruel blow during the summer holidays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.